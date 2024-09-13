Yoga Girl

Getting Stronger: How to Consistently Move Your Body
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - September 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Lifestyle, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s fall in Sweden and Rachel opens this episode with a little update on Bear, the farm, and her life at the moment before diving into the real topic of the day.

Rachel has been playing a prank on her brother all summer long (but you absolutely can’t tell him!).

With a healthy dose of sibling rivalry, Rachel has been trying to beat her brother at weight lifting. She shares her own gym schedule, the exercises she’s been doing, and the progress she has made - all in the hopes of pranking her brother during their swimming sessions. Her brother even phones Rachel while recording without even knowing!

Tune in for a fun story-telling episode that will show you the fun of sibling rivalry, a close bond between brother and sister, and the motivation a relationship like this can bring.

1-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.