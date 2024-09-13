About the Episode

Rachel has been playing a prank on her brother all summer long (but you absolutely can’t tell him!).

With a healthy dose of sibling rivalry, Rachel has been trying to beat her brother at weight lifting. She shares her own gym schedule, the exercises she’s been doing, and the progress she has made - all in the hopes of pranking her brother during their swimming sessions. Her brother even phones Rachel while recording without even knowing!

Tune in for a fun story-telling episode that will show you the fun of sibling rivalry, a close bond between brother and sister, and the motivation a relationship like this can bring.