From Veganism to Chickens and Farm Fresh Eggs
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - July 12th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Lifestyle, Family
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The farm gained 6 new friends this week as a flock of hens moved into their coop.
Rachel shares all about it, from the types of chickens they got, to how they brought them home, the fancy features of her coop, and the first 24 hours. It also includes a hilarious story about tucking the chickens in for the first time that resulted in sassy birds and an upset husband and Bear.
Sometimes things are a little chaotic when you’re new to homesteading and learning on the job. But there is no better feeling than working toward a dream and realizing that it actually happened.
Tune in for a full-circle episode that will inspire you to listen to your heart’s longing, whatever it is telling you.