From the Heart: The First Christmas on the Farm
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - January 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Love, Family

About the Episode

Welcome to the first official episode of From the Heart with Rachel Brathen!

Today Rachel shares a hilarious story of the craziness that happened during the first Christmas on the farm.

From power outages to thrown backs and cold meatballs, what began as pure chaos turned into something magical. It all culminated in the moment Rachel realized that she was truly home.

This episode is your reminder that if you’ve had a tough time over the holidays, it’s not too late to begin anew. The life of your dreams could be waiting right around the corner. Tune in to find it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

