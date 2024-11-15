About the Episode

Has life been too much to handle lately? Are you feeling uninspired, anxious, and as if your brain is too full? Are you headed toward burnout?

Today’s episode can help you flip the script, redirect your day to day, and lead from a place of calm in your life.

Rachel begins the episode with something we all need - a grounding moment to check in with your heart. From there, she dives into storytelling. She shares where she was a few years ago to now, from a deep burnout that forced her to put so many things aside to reigniting her passions in a sustainable, grounded manner.

Maybe life is always busy - but you can make sure it is full of things you would authentically choose for yourself. Tune in for the tools to help you get there.