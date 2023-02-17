About the Episode

Let’s talk about food!

In today’s episode, Rachel dives into the world of diet, nutrition, and nourishment, sharing all the details about her transition from veganism to a more animal focused diet.

What is she eating now? What was the biggest challenge she faced? What benefits has she seen physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually? And just as importantly, how did her daughter and husband adapt to the change?

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or shamed due to your own diet decisions lately, this episode will help you reconnect to your own intuition and the way of eating that is right for you.