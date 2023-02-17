Yoga Girl

From Deprivation to Nourishment: The Journey Back to Animal Foods
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - February 17th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Food, Lifestyle, Family, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let’s talk about food!

In today’s episode, Rachel dives into the world of diet, nutrition, and nourishment, sharing all the details about her transition from veganism to a more animal focused diet.

What is she eating now? What was the biggest challenge she faced? What benefits has she seen physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually? And just as importantly, how did her daughter and husband adapt to the change?

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or shamed due to your own diet decisions lately, this episode will help you reconnect to your own intuition and the way of eating that is right for you.

