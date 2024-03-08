Yoga Girl

Freebleeding and Sacred Periods: How to Connect with Your Womb
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - March 8th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing

About the Episode

This episode is a deep dive on health, birth control, stigma, and how to take care of yourself while on your moon.

Rachel begins the episode by sharing some bittersweet news: she has started her period again for the first time postpartum.

She opens up about stories from her past and how her views on this very natural process have changed as she has grown older and had babies.

If you are looking to get more in tune with your cycle, Rachel discusses why she chooses to freebleed, how to do it in a way that is practical and comfortable, and overall, how this time of the month is incredibly sacred and connects you to your womb.

