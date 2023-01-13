Yoga Girl

Following Your Intuition During Pregnancy
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - January 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Motherhood, Lifestyle

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel dives deeper into the journey of her pregnancy and shares what she is envisioning for the birth.

Her decision has been met with resistance every step of the way - from doctors, from the media, and from a society that treats pregnancy as an illness.

But this experience is a sacred and deeply personal one - it shouldn’t be a debate. There is room for everyone to feel autonomous, empowered, and have their needs met.

While Rachel has opted for a less invasive pregnancy, this episode will not tell you how to do things. It will only encourage you to ask questions, do research, and actively participate in this experience that is inherently yours.

Tune in to hear Rachel’s story and be inspired to follow your own path - not a path that anyone else chose for you.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

