About the Episode

Today is a very exciting day on From the Heart because we are joined by none other than Tori Dunlap (you know her as @herfirst100K on Instagram).

She is a money expert, badass businesswoman, bestselling author, podcast host, and THE Financial Feminist. By the time Tori was 25, she had saved up her first 100K, and now she empowers other women to fight the patriarchy - and get rich!

In this episode, her and Rachel dive into all things from how to save (with a step by step plan!), investing and ethical investing, and crypto currency. They also take a look at much deeper issues, such as why the system is the way it is, SHAME and why women feel is so much more than men, and how financial literacy really is the best form of protest.

If you are looking for the path to financial freedom, it’s time to tune in.

You can find Tori’s offerings here:

Her First 100K

NYT Bestselling Financial Feminist Book

#1 Podcast on Money, Financial Feminist