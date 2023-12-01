About the Episode

This week’s episode features the return of a very special guest after a long break, Dennis Schoneveld!

He is here to update us on life in Sweden, his experience with freebirth, and what it’s like being a dad of two.

After talking family it’s onto business, with Dennis sharing what he does for a living, the three exciting projects he’s been working on… and of course, coffee!

It’s a fun episode, that took over 24 hours to record - but that’s life with two kids. Tune in as they answer listener questions, laugh, joke, and make life work - together!