Yoga Girl

Fatherhood, Career and Coffee with Dennis Schoneveld
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - December 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Exciting Guests, Family, Love, Lifestyle

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This week’s episode features the return of a very special guest after a long break, Dennis Schoneveld!

He is here to update us on life in Sweden, his experience with freebirth, and what it’s like being a dad of two.

After talking family it’s onto business, with Dennis sharing what he does for a living, the three exciting projects he’s been working on… and of course, coffee!

It’s a fun episode, that took over 24 hours to record - but that’s life with two kids. Tune in as they answer listener questions, laugh, joke, and make life work - together!

382966681 18396458830049471 5712610586564667297 n

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.