About the Episode

If your life has been all over the place lately, at least there is something you can blame it on: it’s eclipse week.

Rachel begins this episode by sharing a bit of astrology and what we may experience over the next few days.

This is a heightened time! Expect to feel scattered, conflicted, and the intense contrasts of life.

This exact energy is playing out in Rachel’s life too. She shares the rollercoaster she’s been on over the past week, from traveling to the Netherlands to say goodbye to a loved one, how her emotions affected her physically, what she’s done to try to hold it all together.

From grief to gratitude and back again, this episode will bring you on a journey of the duality of life and remind you to find your anchor.