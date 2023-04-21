Eclipse Week: The High Highs and Low Lows of Life
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 21st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Healing, Astrology
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel begins this episode by sharing a bit of astrology and what we may experience over the next few days.
This is a heightened time! Expect to feel scattered, conflicted, and the intense contrasts of life.
This exact energy is playing out in Rachel’s life too. She shares the rollercoaster she’s been on over the past week, from traveling to the Netherlands to say goodbye to a loved one, how her emotions affected her physically, what she’s done to try to hold it all together.
From grief to gratitude and back again, this episode will bring you on a journey of the duality of life and remind you to find your anchor.