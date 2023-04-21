Yoga Girl

Eclipse Week: The High Highs and Low Lows of Life
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Healing, Astrology

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If your life has been all over the place lately, at least there is something you can blame it on: it’s eclipse week.

Rachel begins this episode by sharing a bit of astrology and what we may experience over the next few days.

This is a heightened time! Expect to feel scattered, conflicted, and the intense contrasts of life.

This exact energy is playing out in Rachel’s life too. She shares the rollercoaster she’s been on over the past week, from traveling to the Netherlands to say goodbye to a loved one, how her emotions affected her physically, what she’s done to try to hold it all together.

From grief to gratitude and back again, this episode will bring you on a journey of the duality of life and remind you to find your anchor.

341854708 1429769417791984 2177017476355554916 n-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.