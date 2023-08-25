About the Episode

If you’re a human on this planet, you know just how important self-care is. That is especially true if you’re a mother.

We give absolutely everything to our children: our bodies, our minds, our hearts and our souls. How can there be room left over for us at the end of it?

In this episode, Rachel asks a pivotal question: does it truly take a village to raise a child? She shares a hard moment from motherhood, where Finn had an intense moment of crying after arriving at Rachel’s old house in Uppsala. It became so bad that even strangers asked her if she needed help.

But the answer may not be found in soldiering through until you get a moment of peace. Is more alone time the right approach on what may already be a lonely journey? Or should we reframe how we approach motherhood by fostering a more supportive community?

In a world that often glorifies individualism, this episode will remind you that it’s often shared stories and empathy that bring about the most potential for change.