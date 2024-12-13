About the Episode

Rachel shares what’s been going on in her family life, her personal life, and her work life before she turns to the future. You will get a glimpse into her plans for the podcast in the new year and what’s coming next.

Now get ready as we prepare for 2025. Next week we have the Processing 2024 episode, followed by the Intention Setting Practice for 2025. In the meantime, wishing you a peaceful and intentional Christmas and thank you for being part of our listenership this past year!