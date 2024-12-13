Yoga Girl

Christmas Season Updates, From the Heart
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - December 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Love, Family, Healing

About the Episode

We are just a few weeks away from 2025, and in today’s episode, Rachel gives you her last update from the heart before we begin our highly anticipated end of year episodes.

Rachel shares what’s been going on in her family life, her personal life, and her work life before she turns to the future. You will get a glimpse into her plans for the podcast in the new year and what’s coming next.

Now get ready as we prepare for 2025. Next week we have the Processing 2024 episode, followed by the Intention Setting Practice for 2025. In the meantime, wishing you a peaceful and intentional Christmas and thank you for being part of our listenership this past year!

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

