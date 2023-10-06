Yoga Girl

Birthday Week: How To Know You’re In The Place You’re Meant To Be
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Love, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This week’s episode is a special one: it’s Rachel’s birthday week!

With some big feelings in her heart, she reflects on the past couple of years and how her life has played out.

Going from working non-stop in Aruba, to a pandemic, to illness and mold, and to finding her way to a farm in Sweden, it’s safe to say that things are very different now. And it was on her last birthday that she found out some big news: she was pregnant.

We all go through phases and cycles in our life, but sometimes we feel more like a passenger than the driver. This episode will share one big lesson: sometimes painful things out of our control will come our way… to lead us to where we’re meant to be.

You may not understand it all, but you can anchor into trust, hold gratitude in your heart, and enjoy the journey.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

