Yoga Girl

Birth and Death: A Story About The Circle of Life
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - March 3rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Healing, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The past few days for Rachel have been heavy and beautiful in the best and worst ways possible.

She tells the story of saying goodbye to their dog, Laika, from how she navigated the days leading up to it and the conversation she had with her daughter around death. It was during these quiet days at home that her phone rang: her best friend was in labor.

From witnessing a birth and a death in the same weekend, this episode is a beautiful story about the circle of life, the thin veil that connects us on either side, and the power of our hearts. Just as the contractions of a woman in labor come in waves, so too do the feelings of grief after loss. And the cycle begins again.

Grab some tissues and tune in to a heart wrenching episode that will remind you of your purpose in this great adventure called life.

natasya-chen-IxejHK ToZA-unsplash-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

