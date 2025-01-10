About the Episode

Are you feeling stuck in a rut? Is everyday life getting you down but you don’t know how to change it? Can you imagine the life of your dreams but you’re not sure exactly how to get there?

In today’s episode, Rachel is joined by Mimi Bouchard, the creator of Activations. Mimi transformed her life from one of self-hate and drug use to living her fullest potential, and she is here to share how you can do it too.

Together Rachel and Mimi discuss the science behind manifestation, the importance of getting to know yourself, how to embody the feeling of your future self, and Mimi’s simple two-step formula to transformation. Ultimately, it comes down to shaping your self-image to align with your core beliefs, training your brain to notice opportunities, and living your future now. You don’t have to wait one more minute.

Tune in for an insightful episode that will help you design the life of your dreams.

If you want to try Activations, now is the perfect time. Visit activations.com/rachel for more.