Whether you’re a gym person or not, today’s episode holds a beautiful message and some funny stories along the way.

Rachel shares the surprising news that she has become… a gym person?

She discusses the complicated relationship she has had with the gym in the past - stemming from serious body image issues, the gym used to be a place where she felt inadequate, awkward, and driven by her inner critic.

After a spiritual experience while strength training, she had a shift in perspective. Maybe you don’t need to take yourself so seriously in a place where others typically do. Maybe the gym can be a place where you find deep, internal self-love. And maybe, finding strength in your body brings it to other areas of your life as well.

Tune in for an inspirational episode that will show you the magic of movement, strength, and doing things your way.