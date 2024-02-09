About the Episode

In this week’s episode, Rachel is talking to you from the sunny south of Spain, where she is enjoying a much needed reawakening of her creative and fun self.

After a 15-minute meditation and a reminiscing of her past trips to Spain, this episode offers the chance to get in touch with your own imaginative self.

If you have been feeling disconnected lately, there is nothing more soothing to your nervous system than a creative outlet. Whether for you that is cooking, painting, dancing, or anything else, this episode will remind you that creativity is a fundamental human need. There is no need to perform or produce - the act of creating is itself enough.

Tune in for an episode that will inspire you to go be with your art, whatever that may be.