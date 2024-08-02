About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel is busy hatching baby chicks!

She shares about this exciting and nerve wracking experience completely, from how she has fertilized eggs, to her procedure with the incubator, and the sheer anxiety that comes with it all.

From there Rachel dives into social media and the comparison trap. Nobody’s life is as perfect as what they share online, no matter how it may seem. So where do we draw the line between inspiration and community, to anxiety, comparison, and feeling lesser than?

There is no question that comparing ourselves to others is harmful. And there is simply no time for it - we have baby chicks to hatch! Tune in for a solid conversation on baby chicks, homesteading, and how to live in the present moment, appreciating your life for exactly what it offers.