About the Episode

It’s time for Ask Rachel on the show, and as usual, we received some amazing questions from you.

Today’s episode has one main theme: you are in control of your life! Rachel takes calls from listeners who are feeling powerless - having difficult relationships with family members, unsure of which direction to take at various twists and turns, feeling like a drop in the ocean when trying to take care for the environment, and not knowing whether to quit something or stick with it.

Rachel offers the advice we all need to hear, and reminds you of one very important thing: you get a choice. Tune in for an empowering episode that will lift you up if you’re feeling ungrounded and out of control.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her anytime at +1 720 443 1771.