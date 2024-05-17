Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: You Can Choose What To Allow In Your Life
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - May 17th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing

About the Episode

It’s time for Ask Rachel!

Today’s show features a fun mix of questions from various callers.

If you’ve been wondering how to deal with drama taking the joy out of beautiful moments, or struggling with mom burnout and the overwhelm that comes from spending all day with your kids, or if you’re interested in different modalities of healing - today’s episode is for you.

Join Rachel as she discusses balance, boundaries and healing, and even a book she has been working on! It’s sure to leave you feeling uplifted, inspired, and set on your own unique path forward.

If you have a question for Rachel, call +1 720 443 1771.

