From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - February 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Family, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Welcome to another segment of Ask Rachel.

In this episode, Rachel takes three very important questions from listeners and answers them from the heart.

First, you will hear her take on how to nourish and sustain real friendship - and how to know which friendships are worth sustaining in the first place.

The next question dives into anxiety and long-term strategies to employ if this is something you struggle with.

Finally, Rachel discusses something she is very passionate about - the inner intuition we have as mothers. Rachel shares some advice that will help you assert yourself and stay true to your boundaries when it comes to taking care of your little ones.

It’s a great episode filled with practical advice and heartfelt conversation. Tune in!

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771.

