About the Episode

Welcome to another segment of Ask Rachel.

On today’s episode, Rachel takes a wide variety of heartfelt and vulnerable questions from different listeners.

She talks about how to repair relationships with your loved ones (and how important of a skill this is!), her inner critic and the negative thoughts that keep popping up for her lately, and then a little update on her non-vegan diet.

When it comes to life with baby, Rachel also shares about sleep, sleep training, and what works well for her family. Tune in for a deep and insightful episode on all things family, food, and life!

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. Share your name, where you’re from, and whatever question is on your mind.