About the Episode

Welcome back to another segment of Ask Rachel, where Rachel listens to all questions weighing on your heart and offers her guidance and support.

In this episode, she first gives an update on her pregnancy before diving into some heart-warming yet gut-wrenching questions.

How long has she ever stayed in a meditative state? How does she curate great yoga playlists? And deeper - what triggers does she deal with as a mom, and how does she handle difficult family situations?

Tune in for a deep and insightful episode sitting in conversation together - and don’t forget to follow Yoga Girl on Spotify.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. Share your name, where you’re from, and whatever question is on your mind.