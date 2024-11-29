About the Episode

It’s time for another segment of Ask Rachel.

This week on the show, you sent in some truly vulnerable questions that led to a really beautiful, open-hearted conversation.

Can we fix a relationship that is on two separate pages? What dynamics shift when we make a big change in our lives? Can we fully heal from our childhood wounding? And how can we learn to parent differently than how we were parented, if that’s all we’ve ever known?

With some beautiful insights on breaking cycles, how to handle crises, and the pressures put on women by society, this episode will leave you with a sense of peace in yourself and the will to move forward.