Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: Parenting Our Children and Ourselves at the Same Time
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - November 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Motherhood, Love, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time for another segment of Ask Rachel.

This week on the show, you sent in some truly vulnerable questions that led to a really beautiful, open-hearted conversation.

Can we fix a relationship that is on two separate pages? What dynamics shift when we make a big change in our lives? Can we fully heal from our childhood wounding? And how can we learn to parent differently than how we were parented, if that’s all we’ve ever known?

With some beautiful insights on breaking cycles, how to handle crises, and the pressures put on women by society, this episode will leave you with a sense of peace in yourself and the will to move forward.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.