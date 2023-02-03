About the Episode

Welcome back to another segment of Ask Rachel, where Rachel listens to all questions weighing on your heart and offers her guidance and support.

In this episode, she answers two very important questions. How can we deal with negativity from family members or friends if they disagree with our pregnancy and birth plans? Why is it harder to stay anchored in our own truth when so many voices around us are pushing their own beliefs? Afterward, Rachel dives deeper into her tea practice, including how she began and what this sacred ritual means to her.

Tune in for a deep and insightful episode sitting in conversation together.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. Share your name, where you’re from, and whatever question is on your mind.