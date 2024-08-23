About the Episode

Welcome to another segment of Ask Rachel!

In today’s episode, Rachel takes some truly beautiful questions from listeners on heartfelt subjects ranging from grief, to parenting, and how to find home.

Is there ever an end to grief? How can we navigate the waves of sadness that hit us over time? And is there a way to release anger and resentment that lingers in our bodies?

On top of that, you will hear beautiful thoughts on how to find home, what it means when home is in two different places, and what to do when your homeland starts beckoning you to return. Then if you’re interested in how to eat seasonally and locally, Rachel shares some great tips.

Tune in for a well-rounded episode that will hit you right in the feels.