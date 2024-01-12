About the Episode

Welcome to another episode of From the Heart and another segment of Ask Rachel!

In today’s show Rachel gives a brief and tender life/sleep/work update from the heart, then takes random questions from various callers around the world.

Each question covers an important area of life; how to stay authentic while marketing yourself, what’s the most important element to prepare for when expecting a baby, what Rachel’s yoga practice looks like now, how to use your intuition when making important decisions, how to let go when you know it’s time, and how to care for your body using CBD.

While we don’t always have the answers to all of life’s questions, as we gather and share tips and insights to help us navigate big life changes; from having a baby to letting go of a business, no matter where we are in the world there is always this magical community to come home to.

Tune in for an episode that will remind you of your value, authenticity, and that letting go sometimes means an exciting new chapter is unfolding.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771.