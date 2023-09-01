About the Episode

Welcome to Ask Rachel, where you call in with your questions and Rachel answers from the heart.

Today’s episode is a fun mix of questions from many different listeners.

Rachel shares tips and advice on everything from home birth, to eating organically, and sharing your time as a parent of two. Then she gets personal, answering how Dennis and her discussed having kids and their future plans for the farm. It’s a fun episode on life, love and divine timing.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. Share your name, where you’re from, and whatever question is on your mind.