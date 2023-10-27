Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: Life Makes Sense When You Listen To Your Inner Voice
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 27th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Love

About the Episode

On this episode of From the Heart, listeners call in with questions for another segment of Ask Rachel.

After a little update on family life, Rachel dives in. She answers questions from how to handle shifts in your identity, how best to balance healthy living without becoming obsessive, and how to stay grounded in your purpose no matter what life throws your way.

This episode also features a very beautiful yoga theme, with questions from yoga teachers on how to come back to your practice if you’ve lost sight of your goal, and the best way to build community while remaining authentic to your own heart.

It’s an inspirational episode that will remind you of your true purpose. Tune in.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

