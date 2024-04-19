About the Episode

It’s time for Ask Rachel on the show!

In this episode, Rachel takes four very heartfelt and passionate questions from listeners.

How can we change bad family dynamics to invite more vulnerability and closeness into our relationships? What is the best way to repair a relationship after we have made a mistake and are filled with shame? Is it possible to set boundaries in the workplace? How do we know when to follow our hearts versus our heads?

For all your relationship questions, this episode has an answer from the heart. Life may be full of tricky scenarios, but there is always a way through. Tune in to find it.

If you have a question for Rachel, call +1 720 443 1771.