Today’s episode is another segment of Ask Rachel.

Rachel takes three random questions from three different callers - but the questions are all essentially the same.

How can you connect to a place of self-worth without all the doing? How can you still feel lovable when you are not productive? How can you find peace without having to prove yourself to the world?

These are big questions - and ones that we all try to work through, no matter where we come from. Today’s episode will give you insight into rest, leaning into the feminine, and finding out who your best self actually is.

