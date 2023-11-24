Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: Finding Your Best Self
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - November 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s episode is another segment of Ask Rachel.

Rachel takes three random questions from three different callers - but the questions are all essentially the same.

How can you connect to a place of self-worth without all the doing? How can you still feel lovable when you are not productive? How can you find peace without having to prove yourself to the world?

These are big questions - and ones that we all try to work through, no matter where we come from. Today’s episode will give you insight into rest, leaning into the feminine, and finding out who your best self actually is.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

