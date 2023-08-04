About the Episode

Welcome back to From the Heart, where today we have a segment of Ask Rachel.

In this episode, Rachel takes questions on ways to connect to our ancestral past, where to start when it comes to herbalism, and how to release the fears and anxieties we may feel about good things ending. It is a beautiful array of questions where no two relate, but all are just as important.

Tune in for a deep and insightful episode on all things life.

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. Share your name, where you’re from, and whatever question is on your mind.