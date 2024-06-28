Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: All About Motherhood, Parenting, Pregnancy Fears, and Purpose
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - June 28th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Love, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time for an episode of Ask Rachel, and this one is all about motherhood!

Every caller this week had parenting on their mind, from book recommendations, to questions on parenting style, and how to handle pregnancy fears.

Rachel shares how her and her husband differ in their approach, as well as some vulnerable stories, including one where she made a mistake and had to repair her relationship with her daughter afterward. Finally, the conversation turns to an interesting topic: is motherhood a woman’a only purpose? And in which ways can you find fulfillment if you are not a mother?

Tune in for a beautiful episode of sisterhood, motherhood, and how we as women can hold each other through the ups and downs of life.

If you have a question for Rachel, call +1 720 443 1771.

