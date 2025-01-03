About the Episode

Happy New Year and welcome to the first episode of From the Heart in 2025.

In today’s show, Rachel shares how she celebrated the new year with her family - and how she has grown in the past year. All of us are sitting here stronger and wiser than we were at the beginning of 2024. How have you changed?

Can you take an inventory of the skills you’ve learned in the past year? In what areas have you grown? And how can you use those skills to align your intentions with your actions? Rachel shares personal examples from her own life and will inspire you to trust in your ability to create magic. You do it every single day. Tune in to get started.