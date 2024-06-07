About the Episode

So many of us live our lives burnt out. We work, we provide for our families, and we spend the rest of the time managing our never ending to-do lists.

Or is that just an old story we tell ourselves?

If this sounds like you, today’s episode ponders a very big question: is it possible to change who we are at our core?

Rachel has always been someone who puts work first, who never stops moving, and who always has a million projects on the go. She reflects on why this might be the case: is this all she witnessed and experienced as a child? If life had turned out differently, would she have been different? And if so, how can we unlearn any generational trauma and unhelpful thought patterns to get back to who we truly are within?

Today’s episode will help you reframe your past and learn to prioritize rest. There is hope in the beautiful mundane moments of life, and the dishes can wait. Tune in to begin.