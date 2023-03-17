Yoga Girl

A Spring Equinox Ritual: Planting the Seeds for a New Beginning
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - March 17th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Lifestyle, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Spring is springing all around us!

As nature moves through a season of rebirth, this is the perfect opportunity for us to shake off the dust from winter and do this work internally as well.

Today’s episode is a practice for the Spring Equinox on March 20. Rachel shares the spiritual and energetic qualities of this time of year and how you can harness its power for your own rebirth. She shares suggestions for rituals, from spring cleaning and the history behind it, to building an altar dedicated to your intentions this season. At the end of the practice, you will move through dedicated journaling prompts to process and let go of winter and step into the energy of rebirth and magic that spring truly brings.

How do you want to grow and evolve this spring season? What seeds are you planting now for a future harvest? Grab your journal and pen and tune in for a fresh start.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

