About the Episode

Do you have a morning routine?

This practice can be absolutely life changing - but can also feel so impossible when we have little kids.

Rachel has been having such a hard time with sleep and parenthood lately that a morning routine - and a lot of self-care activities in general - have been absolutely impossible. In today’s episode, she discusses how to navigate your mornings in a way that works for you.

Whatever phase you are at in parenthood, know that it is all fleeting. Our job is to take care of ourselves through all of life’s ups and downs the best we can, and cherish the special moments we have with our kids along the way. It won’t last forever.

Maybe it’s time for a whole new era! One filled with sleep, self-care, and no guilt. And of course, Rachel also discusses her recent experience at the Taylor Swift concert. It’s a fun episode filled with transition. Tune in to embrace it all.