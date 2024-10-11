About the Episode

If you’ve been feeling a sense of dread about the state of the world, today’s episode will lift you up and give you hope.

Rachel is starting to feel like natural disasters are happening at an alarming rate - maybe you can relate. And after just celebrating her birthday, she is considering having a midlife crisis a little early.

When we look at the state of the world, it’s easy to become hopeless. Are we headed in a good direction or will things just get darker from here? How is time moving so quickly and our children growing older so rapidly? What can we do to slow down, settle our nervous systems, and become more present in our lives?

At the end of the episode, Rachel shares a magical story her daughter told her about how we are born and where we were before. It’s an existential episode that will remind you what really matters.