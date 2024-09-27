A Love Letter to The Land
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - September 27th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel is preparing the farm for winter; tucking in the bees, planting the garlic, and waiting for the first big frost. She shares her process at this time of year, and how important it is to take our cues from nature.
This time of year shows us how beautiful it can be to let go, to slow down, and to move inward. We can only plant new seeds and start new projects if we let others wither and die. Whatever you are longing for as winter approaches, this episode will inspire you to seek out new opportunities, bring intention into your day to day routine, and start fresh.