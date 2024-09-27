About the Episode

If you are feeling a longing in your heart to live closer to the earth, to create with your hands, and to gain wisdom on living sustainably, then this episode is for you.

Rachel is preparing the farm for winter; tucking in the bees, planting the garlic, and waiting for the first big frost. She shares her process at this time of year, and how important it is to take our cues from nature.

This time of year shows us how beautiful it can be to let go, to slow down, and to move inward. We can only plant new seeds and start new projects if we let others wither and die. Whatever you are longing for as winter approaches, this episode will inspire you to seek out new opportunities, bring intention into your day to day routine, and start fresh.