About the Episode

It is time for the most important practice we will do to prepare for 2025.

In today’s episode, Rachel shares her Intention Setting Ceremony, where you will sit with your journal and call in your heart’s longing for 2025.

Rachel will guide you through the entire practice, from setting up an altar, to shaking off any feelings with a dance party, sitting down to quietly ground - and then begin.

Focusing on the four main areas of your life - your home, body, mind, and soul - you will close a chapter and define what comes next. What feeling do you want to embody by the end of the coming year? What is the most beautiful version of 2025 that you can imagine if you had all resources at hand? With actionable journaling prompts, what may have seemed unclear will be brought into full focus.

At the end of this practice, you will have 12 goals to work toward, as well as a clear intention, affirmation, and word of the year to guide you toward something new. Tune in to call all your longings into existence. The universe listens.