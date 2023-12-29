About the Episode

The time has come for the most anticipated From the Heart episode of the year! 2024 is upon us, and with that we are going to set our intentions for a beautiful new year.

Join Rachel for a powerful intention setting ritual, where you will focus on your 2024 dreams, what you want to call in for the coming year, and then go deeper into the four main areas of your life - your mind, body, soul and home - to define what comes next.

What is the most beautiful version of 2024 that you can imagine? What feeling do you want to embody? What do you want to say no to? What core needs do you have? What goals do you want to set? It’s time to figure it out. At the end of this practice, you will have a clear intention, affirmation, and word of the year to guide you toward something new.

You have a blank slate - it’s time to begin!