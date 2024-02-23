About the Episode

True wellbeing is so much more than just the food you eat. It’s a mindset!

It’s the practices you incorporate into your everyday, the supplements you take, the quality time spent with loved ones, and the content you allow in your space.

In this episode, Rachel shares all her non-negotiables that she does every day to optimize her health, including the foods on her plate, the plant medicine in her apothecary, and the practices in her toolkit (think sauna, cold-plunging, and time spent in nature!). You’ll get a glimpse into her new non-restrictive lifestyle, her views on feeding her children, and what really matters when it comes down to it.

This is a podcast that will serve you well. It offers free and accessible practices that you can adopt at any time to help you feel better inside and out - which is exactly how health should be! Tune in to get inspired to feel better.

