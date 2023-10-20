Yoga Girl

Your Step By Step Morning Routine
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We have worked so hard on establishing our morning routine this week.

Today, for our self-care practice, we are going to solidify it on paper, step by step.

Grab your journal, pen, and tune in - and remember that starting your day off by taking care of yourself sets a beautiful tone for the rest of the day.

