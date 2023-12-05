Yoga Girl

Winter Infused Spiritual Practices
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The winter season offers us so much beauty - even when it’s hard to feel it.

Today’s practice will inspire you to bring your sacred moments outside.

Only then will you clearly see why this season is so important, both for the planet and for our own souls. Rachel will give you some options, then it’s time to get started. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

