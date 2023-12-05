Winter Infused Spiritual Practices
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s practice will inspire you to bring your sacred moments outside.
Only then will you clearly see why this season is so important, both for the planet and for our own souls. Rachel will give you some options, then it’s time to get started. Tune in to begin.