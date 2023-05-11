Why You Should Be Thankful For Plants
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 11th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
If you look around you will see deforestation, pollution, and more happening to our planet.
So, in today’s episode, we are going to show our gratitude for each and every plant instead. There is one thing they do for us that we take for granted every single day, but this episode will change that. Tune in to begin.