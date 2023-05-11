Yoga Girl

Why You Should Be Thankful For Plants
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 11th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

We often take the plant world for granted.

If you look around you will see deforestation, pollution, and more happening to our planet.

So, in today’s episode, we are going to show our gratitude for each and every plant instead. There is one thing they do for us that we take for granted every single day, but this episode will change that. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

