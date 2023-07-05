About the Episode

The next time you’re feeling really uncomfortable or annoyed, remember this: everything you value in life, every skill you have, it all came from a moment of fear or worry.

The process of learning always involves a lot of new things - and those are always uncomfortable!

In today’s gratitude practice, you will reminisce on a hard moment that brought you something you couldn’t live without today. It all led you to who you are meant to be. Tune in to begin.