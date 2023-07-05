Yoga Girl

Why You Should Be Grateful for Discomfort
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The next time you’re feeling really uncomfortable or annoyed, remember this: everything you value in life, every skill you have, it all came from a moment of fear or worry.

The process of learning always involves a lot of new things - and those are always uncomfortable!

In today’s gratitude practice, you will reminisce on a hard moment that brought you something you couldn’t live without today. It all led you to who you are meant to be. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.