Why You Should Be Grateful for Discomfort
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The process of learning always involves a lot of new things - and those are always uncomfortable!
In today’s gratitude practice, you will reminisce on a hard moment that brought you something you couldn’t live without today. It all led you to who you are meant to be. Tune in to begin.