Why Is Setting Boundaries So Hard?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 2nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love

Let’s be clear: boundaries are not easy to set.

There is usually some anxiety and fear that comes with stating our needs.

For our deepening practice today, we are going to reflect on a boundary that has been really hard for us to set. But we are going to go deeper. Why is it so hard to set this boundary? What is beneath the surface? And more importantly, what do you need to move forward?

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

