About the Episode

Let’s be clear: boundaries are not easy to set.

There is usually some anxiety and fear that comes with stating our needs.

For our deepening practice today, we are going to reflect on a boundary that has been really hard for us to set. But we are going to go deeper. Why is it so hard to set this boundary? What is beneath the surface? And more importantly, what do you need to move forward?

