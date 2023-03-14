Yoga Girl

Where In Your Life Are You Sensing Rigidity?
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 14th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This week as we explore resistance, we are going to contemplate the area of our lives that is bringing us the most strain.

Is it in a relationship? Is it in your body? In your work life?

Where can you soften and let go a bit more? The answer to that question holds a lot. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.