Where In Your Life Are You Sensing Rigidity?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 14th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Is it in a relationship? Is it in your body? In your work life?
Where can you soften and let go a bit more? The answer to that question holds a lot. Tune in to begin.