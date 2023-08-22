Yoga Girl

Where In Life Do You Find Yourself Playing Small?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

This week as we focus on taking up space, we are going to contemplate the exact opposite.

Where in your life do you find yourself playing small?

In what scenarios is this apparent? Are there relationships that bring out this feeling in you? Take some time today to figure out these obstacles so you can find the common denominator. Tune in to begin.

