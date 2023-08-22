Where In Life Do You Find Yourself Playing Small?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Where in your life do you find yourself playing small?
In what scenarios is this apparent? Are there relationships that bring out this feeling in you? Take some time today to figure out these obstacles so you can find the common denominator. Tune in to begin.