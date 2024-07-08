About the Episode

Life happens in the mundane moments.

But so many of us are passing those moments by without acknowledgement - or even wishing them away!

The topic for this week on Self-Care Daily is something that we all struggle with. Where do you need to slow down and savor the moment? What parts of your life feel overwhelming? Where do you rush? Where do you have too much on your plate?

Maybe by reassessing these areas, you can bring more presence and enjoyment to the parts of life that need it most. Tune in to begin.